Aston Villa news: Jack Grealish back in training

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has returned to training this week following a six-week absence through injury.

The Villans have been without their captain for the past six games but it seems that his spell on the sidelines could soon be coming to an end.

According to Sky Sports, Grealish has recovered from his injury and is now back in training.

How did Grealish get injured?

In the build-up to Villa's clash with Leicester City in February, he sustained a leg injury that ruled out the 25-year-old for over a month.

Therefore, Villa's star player was unavailable for their next six games.

How have Villa performed without Grealish?

Based upon the Villans' performances without the academy graduate, Dean Smith's side have ultimately struggled.



During Grealish's time away from the squad, the Birmingham-based club picked up just one victory against Leeds United and also managed to record only five points in the league.

According to Soccerbase, Smith's side have won just 22% of their fixtures when the Villa captain doesn't play. However, their chance of victory significantly improves to 52% when the England international features in the starting XI.

Fortunately for the club, this is Grealish's first major injury of the season and they will certainly be glad to see the midfielder return to the squad.

How has Grealish performed this season?

Based upon statistics by WhoScored, only Harry Kane has provided a higher average rating than Grealish this season, which shows just how much of a successful season the Englishman has had.

Across 22 appearances, he has provided 16 goal contributions for his side. In addition to this, he has averaged a goal involvement every 123.56 minutes for Villa.

He has undoubtedly been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this season.

