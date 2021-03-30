Everton transfers: Club keen on impressive Daryl Dike

Everton are monitoring the progress of Barnsley forward Daryl Dike ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Eurosport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Dike?

The Toffees have been keeping an eye on Dike in recent weeks, and have been impressed by the impact that he has made at the Championship club.

They must now decide whether they want to follow up on their interest by putting in an official bid for the player.

How much is Dike worth and when does his contract expire?

Dike is currently on loan at Barnsley from MLS side Orlando City, and is due to return to the States in May.

It is understood that Orlando would seek $20m (£14.6m) to allow Dike to leave the club this summer.

What are Dike's stats this season?

Since arriving in England last month, Dike has hit the ground running. He has scored five goals in 11 league appearances for Barnsley, including a brace in a recent 3-1 victory against Wycombe.

In this same period, Everton's Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have found the net on four and three occasions in the Premier League, respectively.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Dike is a formidable presence in the air. As per WhoScored, he has won 6.2 aerial duels per game in the Championship this term. This puts him clear of Everton's best performer in this category - Calvert-Lewin (4.5 per game).

What has Valerien Ismael said about Dike?

The 20-year-old American has already made a big impression in a short space of time at Barnsley.

He scored a stunning goal against Birmingham earlier this month, and was lauded by the club's manager Valerien Ismael afterward.

Speaking about the goal, Ismael told the Yorkshire Post: "In my career, in 29 years in football, it was an unbelievable strike and an unbelievable feeling for Dike and for the guys. Congratulations to the guys for a big win.

"My first thinking [after the goal] was to the board, especially Dane Murphy for the transfer of Dike at the last minute. It was very important.

"We knew Dike was the right guy for us."

Have Everton unearthed another Barnsley gem?

Everton have spotted potential at Barnsley before. Back in 2013, they signed a then 18-year-old by the name of John Stones from the Tykes. The centre-back has since gone on to play for Manchester City and earned 41 caps for England.

Two years later, it was the turn of Mason Holgate. He was also signed as a teenager and has now established himself as a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's side, making 18 top-flight appearances this year.

Whilst Dike may only be on loan at Barnsley, it is at Oakwell that he has caught the eye of Everton's scouts.

Operating at the opposite end of the pitch to Stones and Holgate, he has settled into life in Yorkshire swiftly and could get his big move this summer.

Everton have benefitted from signing Barnsley players in the past, and they might be about to once more.

