Man United transfer news: Red Devils hold back in Jadon Sancho Pursuit

Manchester United are expected to continue to bide their time in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to Eurosport.

What is the latest transfer news involving Sancho?

The Red Devils were heavily linked with signing Sancho last summer but failed to agree a deal with Dortmund.

They remain interested in the 21-year-old, although they are set to wait to see if the German side will lower their asking price for the youngster in the coming months.

How much is Sancho worth and when does his contract expire?

Dortmund valued Sancho at £108m last summer, a price that United were unwilling to pay. The Old Trafford club are yet to discover if that valuation has dropped in recent months.

It is believed that United feel that Sancho should be worth £50-60m in the current transfer market, and their chances of landing the youngster for a fee in this region may be helped if the forward pushes for a move back to England this summer.

Sancho has two years remaining on his contract at Dortmund, and Eurosport claim that the Red Devils should soon find out what the feeling is from the Dortmund camp in regards to Sancho's future.

What are Sancho's stats this season?

After a slow start to the season by his standards, Sancho has been in excellent form since the turn of the year. He has registered 12 top-flight goal contributions in 2021, taking his overall tally for the campaign to 17.

As per WhoScored, his average game rating in the Bundesliga this term has been 7.50 - higher than that of any United player.

Sancho has also outdone the current crop of players at United in terms of assists. The attacker has 11 assists to his name in the league in 2020/21. Bruno Fernandes (10) is the only player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who has reached double figures in the Premier League this season.

What has Hansi Flick said about Sancho?

Sancho has received plenty of plaudits over time, including from some of Dortmund's biggest rivals.

Last year, Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick hailed Sancho's performance level when asked about speculation linking the winger with a move to the German champions.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Flick said: "I don't like to talk about players who are under contract to other clubs.

"I can say that Jadon Sancho has a high quality but in the end he also does Borussia Dortmund very, very well.

"He is a great talent and has enormous qualities. That's why you simply have to acknowledge that Dortmund has a very good player there."

Is history in danger of repeating itself at United?

For much of last year's summer transfer window, it looked like United might lure Sancho back to the Premier League.

However, they refused to bow to Dortmund's demands, and any chances of a deal being agreed eventually fizzled out.

The latest news seems to suggest that the same thing could happen again in 2021. It may concern United's supporters that the club do not even know the valuation of Sancho by his current employers.

If United were aware of the price-tag being placed on Sancho, they may be able to start the negotiation process earlier to see if an arrangement can be made to suit all parties.

Instead, they seem to be wasting time and waiting for the transfer window to open before making their move. As last year proved, it could be too late by then.

News Now - Sport News