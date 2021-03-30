Portugal picked up a much-needed victory over Luxembourg on Tuesday evening.

Fernandes Santos' side beat the European minnows 3-1 at Stade Josy Barthel thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Palihnha.

Luxembourg's Gerson Rodrigues had given the hosts a surprise lead in the first half of the 2022 World Cup qualifier, but Portugal's array of superstars were simply too strong over the full 90 minutes.

Ronaldo's strike in the second half was the 103rd of his illustrious international career and he's now just seven goals away from breaking Ali Daei's world record.

The Juventus superstar should be even closer to the Iranian's tally, though.

Late in the game, Ronaldo was presented with a wonderful opportunity to score his second of the night by a truly awful back pass.

However, the 36-year-old couldn't capitalise on the mistake and was instead thwarted on two separate occasions by Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

After being denied twice, the ball then fell Ronaldo's way again and he finally put it in the back of the net at the third time of asking.

But to cap off a horrendous 10 seconds of football, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Take a look at the comical passage of play for yourself in the video below.

Video

Woeful, utterly woeful.

Now on first glance, it appears as if Ronaldo is actually onside when he eventually fires the ball into the goal, but the call from the linesman was indeed the correct one.

Because Moris came out of his goal and was ahead of the play, the penultimate player became the last defender, meaning Portugal's record goalscorer was in an offside position.

So there you have it, instead of registering international goal number 104 against Luxembourg, Ronaldo played a major role in possibly the worst 10 seconds of football so far in 2021.

Fair play, Cristiano...

News Now - Sport News