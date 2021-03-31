Wales picked up an impressive 1-0 win over Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

Manchester United's Daniel James scored the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute, the winger heading home from close-range after a wonderful cross from Gareth Bale.

Wales' latest victory in Cardiff means they are now just one point behind Czech Republic in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group with a game in hand.

Tuesday's fixture saw two players sent off, with striker Patrik Schick given a straight red card in the first half following a clash with Connor Roberts.

Roberts was then given his marching orders in the 77th-minute after picking up a second yellow card.

The Welsh could have been reduced to nine men when Bale appeared to intentionally elbow Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela in the face.

Wales' main man wasn't even booked for the incident, but when fans realised it was Kudela on the receiving end of Bale's elbow, they understandably had little sympathy for the Czech defender.

Kudela was unable to finish the game after the clash with Bale and was replaced by Antonio Barak in the 87th-minute.

“I’m sure there will be large sections of the football community that won’t be too upset to see him [Kudela] take a blow to the face," the Sky Sports commentator said shortly after the incident.

Kudela is currently being investigated by UEFA after he was accused of racially abusing Glen Kamara during Slavia Prague's 2-0 win over Rangers in the Europa League.

In a statement made shortly after the incident at Ibrox, Kamara said: “If UEFA genuinely wants to ‘show racism the red card’, then it’s time to stop the tokenism and take a zero-tolerance approach.

"As a player I do not expect myself, nor any other to have to tolerate racial hatred on or off the pitch in 2021.

“The vile racist abuse by Ondrej Kudela [sic] took place on the international stage, and any failure to act by UEFA will be viewed as a green light for racism."

