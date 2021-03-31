Lionel Messi has made a habit of scoring against Real Madrid in his career.

The Barcelona superstar has come up against Los Blancos on 44 occasions in all competitions, scoring 26 goals and contributing 14 assists.

No one in the rich history of El Clasico has netted more goals in the fixture than Messi and, like many records the Argentine holds, that will not be equalled or surpassed for quite some time.

The Argentine really has tormented Real Madrid down the years, particularly when Jose Mourinho was in charge of Los Blancos.

Results didn't always go the way of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in El Clasico during the Portuguese's three-year reign, but Messi never failed to turn up.

A football fan on Twitter has highlighted just that in a brilliant video that features a small number of the 33-year-old's finest moments against Mourinho's Madrid.

One of the clips that makes up the compilation shows Messi leaving his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo on his knees before scoring a fine goal.

You can check out the footage below and if you're eager to see Ronaldo's failed attempt at stopping the Barcelona man in full flow, simply skip to 0:48.

Video

Modern football really did peak during the years when Guardiola and Messi's Barcelona regularly did battle with Mourinho and Ronaldo's Madrid, didn't it?

Their meetings were the definition of epic and back in 2019, Mourinho stated that coming up against Messi in those famous El Clasico encounters helped him become a better coach.

"I always say that I owe so much to my players, as to those who have not been my players and have created problems for me," the current Tottenham manager told EFE.

"For example, Messi never played on my team but I played against him and he has made me a better coach for having to prepare matches, for having to organize my team. When I say Messi I also say all the great players I have played against."

News Now - Sport News