On Monday, Sergio Aguero officially announced that he will be leaving Manchester City at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Argentine arrived on English shores in the summer of 2011 and has gone on to become one of the Premier League's greatest ever players.

Aguero is City's record scorer and his prolificacy in front of goal has helped the team win four league titles, five League Cups and an FA Cup over the past decade.

What a signing he has been and the diminutive Argentine is without a doubt in the conversation to be labelled the Premier League's greatest ever striker.

However, the division's record goal-getter Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry are two names that fans often rank ahead of Aguero in that regard.

But should that be the case? Well, if we're going by minutes-per-goal in the Premier League, it certainly should not be.

That's because Aguero's record is superior to every other player that has graced the English top-flight since 1992/93.

Below, we've provided the 40 players with the best minutes-per-goal records in the Premier League era, with City's main man way out in front.

All stats sourced from Transfermarkt. When 'mins-per-goal' is the same, the player with the most goals scored is ranked higher.

40. Robbie Keane | 196 mins-per-goal

Goals: 125

39. Eric Cantona | 195 mins-per-goal

Goals: 70

38. Danny Ings | 192 mins-per-goal

Goals: 51

37. Alexis Sanchez | 191 mins-per-goal

Goals: 63

36. Darren Bent | 190 mins-per-goal

Goals: 106

35. Sadio Mane | 189 mins-per-goal

Goals: 91

34. Heung-min Son | 188 mins-per-goal

Goals: 66

33. Dimitar Berbatov | 186 mins-per-goal

Goals: 94

32. Emmanuel Adebayor | 185 mins-per-goal

Goals: 97

31. Wayne Rooney | 183 mins-per-goal

Goals: 208

30. Carlos Tevez | 174 mins-per-goal

Goals: 84

29. Les Ferdinand | 174 mins-per-goal

Goals: 149

28. Cristiano Ronaldo | 173 mins-per-goal

Goals: 84

27. Fernando Torres | 173 mins-per-goal

Goals: 85

26. Robbie Fowler | 173 mins-per-goal

Goals: 162

25. Alexandre Lacazette | 171 mins-per-goal

Goals: 48

24. Didier Drogba | 169 mins-per-goal

Goals: 104

23. Romelu Lukaku | 169 mins-per-goal

Goals: 113

22. Andy Cole | 169 mins-per-goal

Goals: 187

21. Jamie Vardy | 168 mins-per-goal

Goals: 115

20. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink | 167 mins-per-goal

Goals: 129

19. Demba Ba | 160 mins-per-goal

Goals: 43

18. Olivier Giroud | 160 mins-per-goal

Goals: 90

17. Ian Wright | 157 mins-per-goal

Goals: 113

16. Michael Owen | 153 mins-per-goal

Goals: 150

15. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | 152 mins-per-goal

Goals: 92

14. Javier Hernandez | 148 mins-per-goal

Goals: 53

13. Daniel Sturridge | 147 mins-per-goal

Goals: 77

12. Alan Shearer | 147 mins-per-goal

Goals: 260

11. Diego Costa | 145 mins-per-goal

Goals: 52

10. Gabriel Jesus | 143 mins-per-goal

Goals: 48

9. Edin Dzeko | 142 mins-per-goal

Goals: 50

8. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | 141 mins-per-goal

Goals: 63

7. Robin van Persie | 140 mins-per-goal

Goals: 144

6. Luis Suarez | 139 mins-per-goal

Goals: 69

5. Mohamed Salah | 130 mins-per-goal

Goals: 92

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy | 128 mins-per-goal

Goals: 95

3. Harry Kane | 122 mins-per-goal

Goals: 160

2. Thierry Henry | 122 mins-per-goal

Goals: 175

1. Sergio Aguero | 108 mins-per-goal

Goals: 181

Aguero is clear of Henry in second by 14 minutes, which is just outrageous.

A special shoutout to Salah as well, who is the only member of the top 25 that's not played the majority of their Premier League career as an out-and-out striker.

The Liverpool man's record playing primarily as a right-winger really is astonishing and if anything, his achievements since signing for the Reds are underrated.

