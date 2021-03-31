Jay-Jay Okocha is a Premier League legend.

The man who was 'so good they named him twice' thrilled fans of the English top-flight during his memorable four-year spell with Bolton Wanderers.

Okocha was signed by the Trotters on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2002 and he quickly became one of the most effective and popular footballers in the Premier League.

The Nigerian icon's catalogue of fancy tricks and flicks made him the master at humiliating opposing players, something he continued to do into his 40s.

Back in 2016, a 42-year-old Okocha played in Joseph Yobo's testimonial and it was like he had never been away from the game, tormenting Team World with his array of silky skills.

Okocha's performance that day was so good that it resulted in Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o hilariously demanding that Team Nigeria's star man be subbed off.

Eto'o even escorted the former Bolton man to the touchline, with Okocha and the fans in attendance all seeing the funny side.

Brilliant stuff.

For Eto'o - a man who is often labelled the greatest African player of all time - to show that level of appreciation towards Okocha tells you everything you need to know about the Nigerian maverick.

Okocha was incredible in his prime and a true entertainer, which makes the fact that he was never crowned the African Footballer of the Year even more bizarre.

That's something the man himself highlighted in an interview with MasterCard last year.

“And if I’m to say, I’ll say, I regret not winning the African Footballer of the Year,” Okocha said. “But of course, if you look back, there’s always a time that you say 'Oh maybe you could’ve done a bit better than you did'.

“I thought I did enough to have won it because it was not a fluke that I won the BBC Player of the Year three years in a row and not managed to win that CAF award, but I mean maybe it was not meant to be.

“Well, I think I don’t want to sound greedy, but I’ve had an amazing career, I never thought I would make it that big.”

