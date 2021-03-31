Andrade was granted his release by WWE on March 21.

It's reported that 'El Idolo' had asked to leave weeks prior to that date, but was initially denied that request.

Prior to leaving, the Mexican star had not been seen on WWE TV for five months, making his last appearance in October 2020 - losing to Angel Garza on RAW.

Andrade has recently discussed his departure from the company and spoke about a number of topics.

He mentioned that backstage, a number of top Superstars were great to him, and the likes of Randy Orton, Sheamus, Cesaro and Drew McIntyre all questioned why he wasn't being used.

Per WrestlingNews, it was a conversation with The Viper that actually led to Andrade realising he needed to leave WWE and that chat led to him asking for his release.

But walking away from the company couldn't have been easy - especially because 'El Idolo' was walking away from a huge amount of money.

Three million dollars a year, to be precise.

"I had a great contract with WWE, a great contract," he told Lucha Libre Online.

"Three million per year. Several million dollars per year, a lot more than plenty of guys coming up from NXT. I heard about some of those contracts. I made a lot more than those guys."

That's a hell of a lot of money to make, just for 'sitting in catering' as Andrade himself put it recently.

It's tough to see why WWE would commit to paying him $3 million a year and not use him on TV.

That wage undoubtedly made him one of the top earners in sports entertainment, so it's baffling that he wasn't ever used to his full potential.

Walking away from something you love is never easy, and when you're turning down millions of dollars a year in the process, that must make leaving even harder.

