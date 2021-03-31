Manchester City will be in the market for a new striker this summer.

On Monday, the club's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

City will be desperate to fill the void left by the Argentine genius and one of the top targets for the Premier League champions-in-waiting is Erling Braut Haaland.

The Norwegian starlet has lit up European football over the past two years or so, scoring goals at an incredible rate for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

With the latter, Haaland is currently averaging a goal a game, netting 49 in his first 49 appearances in all competitions.

He really was born to score goals and the prospect of the Norwegian leading the line for a City side who create a plethora of chances each game is a rather frightening one.

However, Haaland will not come cheap, especially if he is to leave Dortmund this summer before his £68m release clause becomes active in 2022.

A fee north of £100m - and perhaps even exceeding £150m - will be required to sign Mino Raiola's client and the 20-year-old is also demanding an enormous salary.

As reported by The Sun, Haaland wants to become the highest-paid player in Premier League history on a wage of £600,000-a-week. That's more than Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Dias earn combined, per Spotrac.

So were Haaland to sign for City this summer on a five-year deal, the package would cost the club around £300m in total.

That's an outrageous amount of money, although City are one of the few clubs in world football that could match the Norwegian international's eye-watering financial demands.

But it begs the question; is Haaland really worth that much?

In the grand scheme of things, he could well be. The 20-year-old is already one of the best players on the planet and has the potential required to reach legendary status.

Players like Haaland don't come around often and while the amount of money required to sign the future Ballon d'Or winner is extortionate, City will not find a more suitable replacement for the outgoing Aguero.

