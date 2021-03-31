When it comes to boxing video games, it is generally accepted the EA Sports' Fight Night Champion is the best ever in its genre.

The problem is, though, that the much-loved title recently celebrated its 10th birthday - having been released back in March 2011.

Boxing fans have been demanding a successor for many years now. However, despite many rumoured projects, no comparable boxing game has made it on to the shelves since.

Developer Steel City Interactive is set to change this with its new contender, Esports Boxing Club. Alpha gameplay footage has been released of the title - and it looks absolutely stunning.

The short teaser video features the likes of Josh Warrington, Conor Benn and the legendary Arturo Gatti engaging in some of the most realistic-looking combat that we have ever seen in a boxing video game.

Thanks to improvements in motion capture technology, the fighters glide around the ring naturally, as opposed to all moving in the same predetermined fashion.

It genuinely does seem like you could be watching a fight on television, rather than playing a video game.

The key behind such flowing action lies in the mechanics behind the title.

Rather than just being a straight-up 'button basher', Esports Boxing Club will give players an opportunity to master the more intricate aspects of the sport.

Ringcraft, movement, backfoot combat and feints are all elements of the game that players will need to master in order to become truly great at it.

There will also be more freedom when it comes to picking punches than we've ever seen before, with a unique punch-control system.

The game's corner work system is another promising feature, with coaches having to work with their fighters in between rounds to try and strategise their way to success.

As the title is still in the initial stages of development, more detail is expected to be added to the game over the coming months.

There will be no shortage of real-life boxers to play as either, with the game boasting an impressive roster of fighters.

There are 65 licensed boxers already signed up for the game. From modern-day fighters such as Joe Joyce, Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford and Alexander Povetkin to legends like Roy Jones Junior, Ricky Hatton and Frank Bruno - Esports Boxing Club has every angle covered.

It is early days, but Esports Boxing Club represents an exciting prospect for gamers who have long wanted a new virtual fight fix.

