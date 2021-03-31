Bad Bunny made his first WWE appearance at the Royal Rumble.

After performing his hit single 'Booker T' at the event, the Puerto Rican rapper then got involved in the main event match.

He had a run-in with The Miz and John Morrison backstage at the Rumble, before making his way down the ramp to interfere in the men's namesake bout.

He provided the distraction for Damien Priest to elimiate the self-proclaimed 'Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century' before climbing the turnbuckle and diving onto the pair.

It was a brilliant way for Bad Bunny to introduce himself to the WWE Universe, but he wasn't done there.

The Grammy Award winner has since made countless appearances on RAW and will even face The Miz in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 37.

After accepting that 'Mania challenge last week, Bad Bunny was back on the Red Brand on Monday night, causing more trouble.

He came down to the ring for an altercation with Miz and caught 'The Awesome One' with an impressive straight punch on the ramp.

Check out the clip below:

Damn, Bad Bunny has one hell of a punch on him - and WWE fans were absolutely loving it.

The incident quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the music artist for his effort.

"Bad Bunny got a better punch than 99% of wrestlers," one wrote, while another added: "Damn, Bad Bunny throws a better punch than some veterans."

A third fan tweeted: "DAMN! I didn't know Bad Bunny had it in him with that punch!"

You can check out some more tweets below:

Yep, it's fair to say fans were left very impressed by Bad Bunny's punch. That WrestleMania match with The Miz is going to be explosive!

