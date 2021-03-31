Before entering the unforgiving world of management, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard spent a couple of years working as a pundit for BT Sport.

You need to be an excellent communicator to become a coach, so it’s no surprise that Gerrard was also a decent pundit.

He would often work alongside fellow Premier League icons Frank Lampard and Rio Ferdinand on big Champions League nights and the three of them together provided some incredible insight and analysis.

Only Ferdinand remains on BT Sport these days after both Gerrard and Lampard left to pursue their dreams of becoming a coach.

Lampard went on to manage both Derby County and Chelsea, while Gerrard recently won the Scottish league title with Rangers.

However, Gerrard has made no secret of his ambition to manage his beloved Liverpool one day in the future.

The 40-year-old is the current favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and would be welcomed back with open arms by Liverpool supporters.

Arguably the Reds’ greatest ever player, Gerrard famously inspired Liverpool to glory in the 2005 Champions League final, as well as the 2006 FA Cup final.

But just don’t ask him to name the team that won the 2006 Champions League final.

BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker did just that back in 2017 and looked puzzled when neither Gerrard, Lampard or Ferdinand could name the winners.

However, Gerrard further endeared himself to Liverpool fans with a brilliant response, which you can watch here…

Superb stuff.

Many of you will have been shouting “Barcelona!” at your screens while watching that clip.

The Catalan club defeated Arsenal 2-1 in Paris thanks to second-half goals from Samuel Eto’o and Juliano Belletti.

Gerrard, Lampard and Ferdinand were all solely concentrated on matters concerning Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United at the time, so perhaps it’s not all that surprising that they forget who lifted the European Cup in 2006.

