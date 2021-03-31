Football managers are the architects of destiny, cultivators of dreams and vehicles of disappointment all rolled into one.

We judge them with microscopic detail and are swift to call for their departure when things aren't going to plan.

Conversely, when the wins are flowing they're hailed as philosophical geniuses a la Friedrich Nietzsche.

But this tumultuous nature of being a football manager has created a rather toxic, trigger-happy sacking culture.

Managerial shelf lives are fleeting and it's difficult to locate any remaining shred of loyalty in club boardrooms or on stadium terraces.

This season, however, only three managers - Slaven Bilic, Frank Lampard and Chris Wilder - have been dismissed from their post.

That is decent going by Premier League standards.

In a digital world in which concerns over a manager's credentials are rapidly amplified on social media, it is more difficult than ever for manager's to command loyalty from supporters.

But does the lack of departures this season suggest that the tide has turned since football went behind closed doors?

How happy are supporters with their club's current figurehead who prowls the touchline and leads the players into battle?

Well, in order to answer that question, The Athletic put a question forward to their subscribers to gauge managerial satisfaction amongst supporters at all 20 Premier League clubs.

Each response was given a score between one and five to indicate the level of satisfaction, and all of the answers were collated together to create an average score out of 100 for each club.

In terms of managerial satisfaction, the question asked concerned how happy the supporters would feel if their current boss was still in charge this time next year.

Rather unsurprisingly, Manchester City scored 97.4 out of 100, but that only put them in fourth place behind Everton, Liverpool and Leeds United.

The managerial love is strong on Merseyside, but the same cannot be said on Tyneside.

Newcastle United's struggles and pragmatic brand of football have made Steve Bruce an unpopular figure in recent months, and that is reflected in the ranking.

With a satisfaction score of just 25.41, the Magpies are rock-bottom by a considerable margin.

Meanwhile, the pervading feeling that Spurs supporters are struggling to warm to Jose Mourinho is reflected by the 45.68 satisfaction score, which places them in 19th position behind Sam Allardyce's Championship-bound West Bromwich Albion.

It's also worth noting that Manchester United are well down in 15th, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 75.73 rating is closer to Everton in top spot than it is to Sheffield United in 16th.

Take a look at the ranking in full below:

20. Newcastle United

19. Tottenham Hotspur

18. West Bromwich Albion

17. Crystal Palace

16. Sheffield United

15. Manchester United

14. Southampton

13. West Ham United

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers

11. Fulham

10. Arsenal

9. Aston Villa

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

7. Chelsea

6. Burnley

5. Leicester City

4. Manchester City

3. Leeds

2. Liverpool

1. Everton

