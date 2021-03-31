Cesc Fabregas is still capable of producing magical performances at Monaco.

The Spaniard is one of the Premier League's great midfielders, but at the age of 33 he's now winding down his career in Ligue 1.

A decade ago, Fabregas was in his prime with Arsenal.

His performances in the 2009/10 season were particularly remarkable. In fact, that's when he really caught Barcelona's eye with 19 goals and 20 assists in all competitions, earning a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

While he would stay at the Emirates for another season, Fabregas had spoken of his dream to return to boyhood club Barcelona, having come up through La Masia's famous academy.

That made it all the more special when the Gunners were drawn against the Blaugrana in the last eight of the 2010 Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's side had travelled to north London for the quarter-final. Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace had put Barcelona 2-0 up as Arsenal were handed a footballing lesson, only for Arsene Wenger's men to fight back.

Theo Walcott struck in the 69th minute before Fabregas equalised from the spot.

Now on paper, that might not sound like one of Fabregas' more remarkable goals - but it was very special indeed.

As soon as he wheeled away to celebrate, it became clear he was in agony. Leaving the stadium on crutches, it was then confirmed he'd actually taken the penalty with a broken leg.

"My leg is broken - and I feel broken too," he said, per ESPN.

"...When Carles Puyol fouled me to concede the penalty all I could think about was to grab the ball put it on the penalty spot and hit it as hard as I could. The adrenalin must have been flowing through me so strongly because I didn't feel any pain as I smashed the ball past Victor Valdes. But as soon as I ran to collect the ball to take it back to the centre-spot I was in agony.

"I had been dreaming of playing for Arsenal at the Nou Camp - it's all part of the magic of us being drawn against Barcelona. I've never disguised how special the club is to me and I desperately wanted to be there and give a performance fit for such a wonderful stadium."

What a warrior. The penalty was scored with just five minutes of normal time remaining, but Arsenal's physios believed Fabregas may have even played the whole game with a broken bone.

"Some people think I may have even broken the leg against Birmingham a week earlier - and, to be honest, I just don't know. Yes, it's exactly the same spot but I didn't go into the game against Barcelona thinking 'My leg's broken'.''

Not quite Bert Trautmann levels, but it was serious dedication from Fabregas. Arsenal would go on to lose the second leg 4-1 in Camp Nou, with the tie ending 6-3 on aggregate.

