Football fans have reacted to Gareth Bale elbowing Ondrej Kudela during Wales' recent clash with the Czech Republic.

On Tuesday evening, Wales picked up a vital 1-0 victory, and now they are just one point behind the Czech Republic in their World Cup qualifying group.

The game had its fair share of drama, as Daniel James converted the winning in goal the 82nd minute. Furthermore, both sides were reduced to ten men, as Patrick Schick and Connor Roberts received their marching orders. Although, Bale could have arguably joined them.

What did Bale do?

The Tottenham man elbowed the Czech defender Kudela in the face but didn't even receive a yellow for his actions.

However, once fans realised who Bale had elbowed, he was met with an abundance of praise on social media.

For context, Kudela is currently being investigated by UEFA and Scottish Police for allegedly racially abusing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

So, a handful of fans connected the dots and it's safe to say that Bale earned the respect of many supporters following the incident.

What did the fans say?

"What you get for being racist to Glen Kamara. Well done, Gareth Bale," one fan shared on Twitter.

Within the footage, both players are going up for a header and it does appear that the Welshman checked his shoulder to see where Kudela was, and then unleashed the devastating elbow.

"If this was designed and premeditated, Garett Bale is my new hero," one fan responded regarding the incident.

A handful of other supporters also took to Twitter to describe the £18m-rated Spurs star as a "legend" and a "king" for his actions in Cardiff.

What's next for Bale and Kudela?

Forget let's kick racism out of football because it seems elbowing is clearly far more effective. It remains to be seen whether Bale receives a ban for his perceived violent actions but given the circumstances, I think many fans will let this one slide for the greater good.

In addition to this, during a time where many players have suffered racial abuse on social media, it's encouraging to see people coming together on the platform to get behind Bale.

Kudela was unable to finish the game following his clash with the 31-year-old. Let's hope he's dealt with another blow and is also heavily sanctioned by UEFA.

