WrestleMania is the biggest pay-per-view in professional wrestling. Some of the biggest names in the sport have featured on one of its cards over the years, from The Rock to Mr T.

Whether you've featured on The Show of Shows once in your career, or several times - it's something you'd cherish for your wrestling tenure.

Let's take a look at the Superstars with the most 'Mania appearances in the history of the PPV and their records at the event.

10 | Hulk Hogan | 12 appearances | 8-3-1 |

Hulk Hogan has competed in 12 WrestleMania matches in his career overall and was a pivotal part of the PPVs success. The Hulkster featured in the very first main event of the show's history, teaming with Mr T to face Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

There's no denying he is one of the biggest names in wrestling, and he backs that up with eight wins at The Shows of Shows. He does however have three losses as well, most recently against The Rock at 'Mania 18.

9 | Chris Jericho | 14 appearances | 5-9 |

Chris Jericho comes in ninth on the list having had 14 matches at WrestleMania. Though part of the WWE for over 15 years, Y2J hasn't got the best record at The Show of Shows.

Overall, Jericho has lost nine of his 14 outings at the PPV, only winning five of them too. The six-time World Champion had his last appearance at 'Mania three years ago, losing the United States Title to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 33.

8 | Bret Hart | 14 appearances | 8-6 |

The best there ever was? If you base that on his record at The Show of Shows, then you could argue Bret Hart definitely isn't.

He has competed in 14 matches at 'Mania, but has a better record than his fellow-Canadian previously mentioned.

On his first appearance at WrestleMania 2, Hart came second in a Battle Royal, being eliminated last by Andre The Giant.

His win-loss record currently stands at eight wins and six losses, not ideal for someone who claims to be "the best there ever will be."

7 | John Cena | 15 appearances | 10-5 |

Big match John as he has been called by several names since his first match at The Show of Shows at WrestleMania 20 has competed in 15 matches at the event so far.

Cena holds an impressive record at 'Mania, with 10 wins and five losses, having most recently appeared at last year's PPV in a losing effort to Bray Wyatt - He does however boast victories over The Rock and Shawn Michaels.

6 | Randy Orton | 16 appearances | 6-10 |

The only current full-time member on the list, Randy Orton is a legend in his own right but can't say his record, in nearly two decades of being on WWE TV, is great at WrestleMania.

Orton has made the sixth most appearances at The Show of Shows, losing a staggering 10 of them. Despite the disappointing ratio of wins to losses, The Apex Predator has some big wins next to his name too.

At his first 'Mania, 20, Orton teamed with fellow Evolution members Batista and Ric Flair in a winning effort. The stable beat The Rock and Mick Foley, in what would be The Great One's last match in the company for several years.

Randy has the chance to improve this record at WrestleMania 37, when he faces The Fiend at The Show of Shows.

5 | The Big Show | 17 appearances | 5-12 |

Considering the size and stature the WWE put on The Big Show, his record at 'Mania isn't reflective of that.

Show has competed in 17 matches at WrestleMania, winning only five of them and losing the other 12. His record actually stood at 0-6 at one point, before he secured his first win at The Show of Shows in 2006, when he successfully defended the World Tag Team Championship with Kane against Carlito and Chris Masters.

4 | Shawn Michaels | 17 appearances | 6-11 |

Some nicknames are really up for debate when it comes to certain superstars. One that Shawn Michaels has received is "Mr WrestleMania."

No there's no denying he's one of the best in the ring, but to carry a name like that, a brilliant wrestler or not, surely his record at the PPV would reflect that also?

In HBK's case, this isn't the scenario. He's been in 17 matches at 'Mania, winning six of them and losing 11. Michaels was arguably in the best bout in the event's history when he put his career on the line in a losing effort against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26.

HBK has had other significant matches at The Show of Shows with the likes of Ric Flair and Bret Hart.

3 | Kane | 20 appearances | 9-11 |

Kane has competed in the third most WrestleMania matches of all time, 20. The Big Red Machine was last on the card 'Mania 34, when he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal - he didn't win that match.

His record at The Show of Shows stands at nine wins and 11 loses, with his last win coming at WrestleMania 29, when he and Daniel Bryan retained the WWE Tag Team Titles against Big E and Dolph Ziggler.

2 | Triple H | 23 appearances | 10-13 |

Triple H has been a key figure in the WWE throughout his 25 plus year tenure with the company. As a result of this period, The Game has had 23 matches at The Show of Shows.

His record, despite those saying he buries talent at the event, actually doesn't benefit him, winning 10 and losing 13 - the most in history of the PPV.

Of those 23 matches there have been some classics, including three bouts with The Undertaker, two with Batista and so on.

It should be noted though, that Triple H has helped build younger talent at 'Mania as well. He has lost in recent years to Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

1 | The Undertaker | 27 appearances | 25-2 |

The true Mr WrestleMania is my eyes, The Undertaker has competed in the most matches at The Show of Shows, a staggering 27.

'Taker's record at 'Mania is the most impressive out of all in WWE's history, winning 25 and losing two.

The Deadman had a 21-0 streak coming into WrestleMania 30, before Brock Lesnar handed him his first loss at the PPV - a defeat many were not happy about.

He retired at SummerSlam last year, so to see anyone break this record in the significant future will be doubtful.

'Taker's matches at The Show of Shows don't disappoint either, he has cemented his legacy at the event by beating the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, John Cena and Randy Orton to name a few.

Those are the top 10 Superstars with the most appearances at WrestleMania, including their record at the event. All matches have been worked out based on appearances on the main card and pre shows.

