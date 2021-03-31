If all goes to plan, Tyson Fury will finally step into the ring with Anthony Joshua before the end of the year.

Contracts have been signed for a two-fight deal between the pair, with promoters for both men currently working on a date and venue for their long-awaited first meeting.

Now that negotiations have been put to bed, attention can finally turn to what might happen when the opening bell rings.

With the two best heavyweights in the world on show, it is easy to assume that the fight could turn into a battle over which man can land the biggest punch first. This, however, might not be the case.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Fury, though, has shown in the past that he has some serious defensive skills.

In the build-up to his rematch with Deontay Wilder last year, Fury stayed busy by taking a couple of fights against lesser-known heavyweight contenders.

The first of these took place in June 2019 against Germany's Tom Schwarz. The fight didn't last long, but Fury produced some head movement during the bout that will live long in the memory.

Despite entering the fight in Las Vegas with an undefeated 26-fight record, Schwarz was a massive underdog - and he knew it.

Realising that his only chance in the bout was probably to strike early, Schwarz made a fast start in the opening round.

Schwarz went looking for Fury, charging forward until 'The Gypsy King' found himself against the ropes.

Schwarz then unleashed a salvo of six punches in seven seconds. The problem? Not one of them landed.

Fury dodged every single one of Schwarz's shots as though they were nothing. The slickness of his movement was like something out of The Matrix and has to be seen to be believed.

The Brit wanted to put on a show for the crowd at the MGM Grand - and did just that by slipping half a dozen of Schwarz's best shots.

Having demonstrated the gulf in class between himself and his opponent in sizzling fashion, Fury wasted little time in putting Schwarz away, stopping him in the very next round.

Joshua, who currently holds three of the four recognised world heavyweight title belts, has faced some great fighters in his career.

With that said, no heavyweight since Muhammad Ali has demonstrated the kind of ability to move that Fury showed against Schwarz.

Oddsmakers have Fury as the favourite to defeat Joshua when they meet and Fury's unique skillset is a major reason for this.

Able to win fights both on the backfoot, as well as marching forward, Fury has simply shown more tricks in his arsenal over the years than Joshua has.

Of course, Joshua is no Schwarz either. It will be interesting to see if Fury is willing to take those same chances when 'AJ' is the man opposite him.

