Boxing fans expressed concern over Tyson Fury’s physique in February after he was filmed diving into the sea at a freezing cold Morecambe bay.

But less than two months later and the 32-year-old, who has agreed a two-fight deal with Anthony Joshua, is looking in incredible shape.

It’s safe to assume that Fury has been training tirelessly in recent weeks to get himself in top physical condition.

Fury is currently the WBC world heavyweight champion after defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020 and could face Joshua as early as this summer.

However, fans were worried for the Gypsy King after he whipped his top off last month.

Watch that video here…

“Fury is in terrible shape at the moment,” one fan said on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Looking a bit heavy, time to get a camp.”

New photo of Fury emerges

Well, six weeks later and look at Fury now…

That’s a remarkable transformation in such a short space of time.

Fair play, Tyson!

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Fury has completed a remarkable body transformation.

During his well-publicised battle with depression following his victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 - which led to additional battles with eating and drinking - Fury’s weight ballooned to 28 stone (around 400lbs).

The boxer claimed to have drunk 100 pints in a single week before embarking on his comeback.

He went on to lose 10 stone before returning to the ring in June 2018, when he defeated Sefer Seferi.

He then beat Francesco Planeta before his enthralling draw with Wilder in December 2018.

Victories over Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin followed before his epic victory over Wilder last year.

Now Fury has Joshua firmly in his sights and is convinced he will make light work of his fellow Brit.

No doubt this latest photo of the svelte-looking Fury will give AJ plenty of food for thought.

