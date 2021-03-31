Man United's Dan James impresses for Wales, fans react

Daniel James has received an abundance of praise on social media regarding his recent performance against the Czech Republic.

On Tuesday evening, Wales recorded a crucial 1-0 victory in what was an incredibly feisty affair.

This World Cup qualifier saw two red cards, as Patrick Schick and Connor Roberts were dismissed for either side, while the game was decided by an 82nd-minute winner from Manchester United winger James.

How did James perform?

The 23-year-old played a vital role during Wales' victory, as he was named Man of the Match.

According to WhoScored, the winger recorded two shots on goal and despite his diminutive stature, the 5-ft-7 forward managed to win three aerial duels.

In fact, his winning goal on Tuesday was a header, as he nodded the ball into the bottom left-hand corner following Gareth Bale's pin-point cross.

How did the fans react?

An array of football fans reacted to both James' goal and his overall performance on Twitter as the praise came flooding in for the United man, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt.

"Whether you like him or not, Dan James has the potential to be the best in the world! Great performance!" one fan shared on social media.

In addition to this, a number of fans started to draw comparisons with other players, with one account claiming that James' ability is greater than a prime Arjen Robben and another user also stating that James is better than current Chelsea man Christian Pulisic.

However, a Manchester United supporter highlighted an interesting theory about why James' club haven't seen the same level of form from him as his country.

Why does James seem like a different player for Wales?

In the case of the Welsh winger, this mainly comes down to opportunity. For the national side, the former Swansea man has played 670 minutes of international football this year.

In comparison, James has only managed to feature in the Premier League for 730 minutes this season.

At United, James has some fierce competition in the wide positions, such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, and has mainly been used in cup competitions and the Europa League.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were to use the winger on a consistent basis in the Premier League, he may start to replicate his international performances.

