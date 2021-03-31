Sheffield Wednesday news: Kadeem Harris offers update on his Owls future

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to build upon their impressive recent victory over Barnsley later this week when they head to Vicarage Road to face Watford.

Reinvigorated after picking up their first win under the guidance of new manager Darren Moore, it will be intriguing to see how the Owls approach their clash with the Hornets who are currently fighting for automatic promotion in the Championship.

One of the players who will be pushing for a start on Friday is Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris.

Since joining the Owls in 2019, the 27-year-old has struggled for consistency as he has only been able to produce 11 direct goal contributions in 82 appearances.

Given that he has yet to open his goal-scoring account for the current campaign, Harris knows that he will need to step up his performance levels in order to be given the opportunity to feature regularly during the closing stages of the campaign.

With his contract set to expire this summer, the winger has admitted that he has yet to make a decision on his future at Hillsborough and is currently focusing on helping Wednesday avoid relegation to League One.

Speaking to YorkshireLive about whether progress had been made over a potential new deal, Harris said: "We are still in the same position.

"The main focus right now is to stay up and hopefully we do talk about it at the end some time soon.

"The main focus for everyone right now is staying in the Championship, myself included."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Harris is reportedly attracting interest from Stoke City, Reading and Watford ahead of the summer transfer window, it will be intriguing to see whether the Owls opt to extend his stay.

Whilst it is fair to say that Wednesday have been extremely underwhelming in an attacking sense this season, Harris has illustrated fleeting signs of promise for his side in the second-tier.

As well as producing the third-highest amount of key passes per match (0.8), the winger has also registered the second-highest amount of dribbles (1.7).

Providing that Harris is able to add to the three direct goal contributions that he has already produced this season in the coming weeks, the Owls ought to consider offering him a new deal if they avoid relegation to League One.

