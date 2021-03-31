Warzone Update 1.34: Patch Notes revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4 and Xbox One

It’s a new day and a new Call of Duty Warzone update has been announced by the developers as part of their mission to tidy up the game.

Raven Software are not pulling any punches once more with the second season of post-launch content for Warzone well underway.

The new version brought in masses of new content to the successful battle royale gaming franchise, including new points of interest within Verdansk, weapons, operators and a cargo ship arrival carrying new players onto the map. A rustic alternative to the stylish cargo aircraft drop-in.

But with a new season comes new problems; players were quick to highlight some gaming and technical issues, which the Warzone developers acknowledged and vowed to work on the problems in the next update.

Below you can find out all of the information regarding 1.34.

Patch release date and time

Raven confirmed on their official Twitter account that the changes in 1.34 will go live and will be available to download at 6 am UK time on 1st April.

Patch notes

Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck and Garcia.

As far as gameplay is concerned, the following adjustments have been made:

Armour should now span consistently as ground loot across all matches.

You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping.

When hovering over some pingable objects, you will now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing at.

It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another.

Changed “Delete Pings” text to “Remove My Pings.”

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse of any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short period will remove all placed pings simultaneously.

With weapons, Raven has made the following changes:

The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report.

The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects.

There is just one change that has been made to the operators, which is stated below.

Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

Patch install size

One of the main frustrations with players regarding Warzone is the sheer size of the game and the amount of space some updates can take. Unfortunately, 1.34 will be the same due to the optimisation of the data.

Below, you can see what file size is required to download the latest version of Warzone.

Playstation 5: 52.0 GB

Playstation 4: 52.0 GB

Xbox Series X / S: 57.8 GB

Xbox One: 57.8 GB

PC: 52.4 GB (Warzone Only) / 133.6 GB (w/ Modern Warfare)

