Sunderland news: Black Cats eyeing up potential move for non-league forward

Sunderland will be aiming to continue their push for a top-two finish in League One on Friday when they host Oxford United at the Stadium of Light.

An incredible run of form in the third-tier in recent weeks has allowed the Black Cats to move within two points of the automatic promotion places.

After securing a hard-fought victory over Bristol Rovers last Saturday, Sunderland know that they will have to be on top-form if they are to beat an Oxford side who are looking to gate-crash the play-off picture.

By bettering the results of rivals Peterborough United and Hull City later this week, the Black Cats will put themselves in a commanding position heading into the closing stages of the season.

Whilst Sunderland manager Lee Johnson will be focusing on the task of leading his back to the Championship between now and May, he has already put the foundations in place for a potential signing ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to ChronicleLive, the Black Cats have handed a trial to Gateshead striker Nelson Ogbewe who will now be given the chance to impress for the club's Under-23 side in April.

The forward attracted Sunderland's attention earlier this week by scoring in a behind closed doors friendly against the club and could potentially make a permanent switch to Wearside if he performs well at youth level.

Whilst Ogbewe's current deal at Gateshead runs until 2023, the forward is currently unable to play for the club due to the fact that the National League North season was declared null and void last month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Ogbewe has yet to make an appearance in the Football League, there is no reason why Sunderland shouldn't take a punt on him if he is able to deliver the goods at Under-23 level during his trial.

However, the 18-year-old must take into consideration whether making the move to the Black Cats will be beneficial for his development.

Whereas Ogbewe could potentially be given the opportunity to feature regularly for Gateshead in the coming seasons in the National League North, there is no guarantee that he will be able to force his way into Sunderland's senior side.

Given that Black Cats striker Charlie Wyke has proved to be irreplaceable during the current campaign having netted 26 goals in all competitions, Ogbewe will almost certainly be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future which will have a negative impact on his growth as a player.

