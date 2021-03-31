Manchester United fans have many fond memories of playing against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.

Sure, the north London side emerged victorious on occasion during the Frenchman's reign as well, but Sir Alex Ferguson's team enjoyed a lot more memorable wins over one of their fiercest rivals.

One of the finest of those came in 2008, when the two English giants met in the last-16 of the FA Cup.

Fergie's side played Arsenal off the park at Old Trafford, winning the game 4-0 thanks to goals from Wayne Rooney, Darren Fletcher (x2) and Nani.

The Gunners did play the majority of the second half with 10 men after Emmanuel Eboue was sent off in the 49th-minute, but United were already 3-0 up when the Ivorian defender was dismissed from the field.

It was a day to forget for Arsenal and their time in Manchester was made all the worse by the fact they were subjected to humiliation on two separate occasions - and no, we're not talking about any of the four goals either.

The first incident in question came courtesy of Rooney when United were 3-0 up and cruising.

England's record goalscorer was correctly flagged offside, but instead of handing the ball back to Arsenal, Rooney decided to show off some fancy footwork, a display that eventually saw him yellow carded.

Imagine how angry the Arsenal players were when Rooney was dancing around them and feigning his innocence!

A bit later on in the game, after United had made it 4-0, Nani decided to emulate Rooney's dribbling display by going on a mazy run of his own inside the Red Devils' half.

The Portuguese winger's 'seal dribble' was very easy on the eye, although those in Arsenal colours were understandably not overly impressed with Nani's showboating...

Fergie's United really were savage.

The Scotsman teams simply never showed any mercy and it's one of many reasons why they were all so successful.

