Outriders: Release Day and Time Confirmed, First Day Launch Update Details

Gaming fans are patiently awaiting the release of Outriders and the excitement increased following the demo being a big hit after launching in February this year.

It is an upcoming cooperative role-playing third-person video game developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary.

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you get to create your own Outrider and go on a journey across the hostile planet. You will leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.

The developers have made a host of good games, including critically acclaimed Bulletstorm, as well as Gears of Wars Judgement and Painkiller. They were also involved in the making of the very popular battle royale game Fortnite.

What day and time will Outriders be released?

Fans will not have to wait long for the release of the game as it is around the corner and will be available to play for all console players at midnight on April 1st.

However, sadly those who play games on a PC will have to wait a little longer. Outriders will be available on PC at 5pm BST in the UK and 9am PST in the United States.

If you’re an Xbox console owner with Xbox Game Pass is that Outriders is being added to the service on Day One.

What consoles is Outriders available on?

Some games are exclusive on certain consoles, like Spiderman with Playstation. However the game Outriders is set to be available on all current popular consoles. This includes PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Stadia.

The creators of the game have already given fans a glimpse of what Outriders has to offer via this incredible trailer.

