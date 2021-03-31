It's been almost exactly 20 years to the day that WrestleMania 17 happened. The pay-per-view was held at the Reliant Astrodome on April 1, 2001 and featured some big matches on the card.

The Main event saw The Rock defend the WWF Championship against Stone Cold Steve Austin in a no disqualification match, a stipulation which was added just before the bout started. The Texas Rattlesnake captured his fifth World Title after one hell of a contest.

Rock and Austin first squared off in a WWF Intercontinental Championship match at In Your House 19, with the latter picking up the victory and retaining the belt. From there on the pair's rivalry began and is arguably one of the best in WWE's history.

Their match at 'Mania 17 is possibly the standout in their feud, with every aspect of the build up to the aftermath excellently thought out.

Austin would earn his shot at the WWF Title after winning the 2001 Royal Rumble, for a record third time. Kurt Angle was the champion when The Texas Rattlesnake won the match, however, The Rock beat Angle at No Way Out in February that year, setting up the huge main event at WrestleMania.

Looking more in depth at the promo for Rock v Austin, the way in which the company put it together has to be recognised as one of, if not the best promo leading into a match at The Show of Shows.

From the choice of music perfectly fitting in with the clips used, the sit down segment where each man wanted to outdo each other, and the part where Vince McMahon used Austin's then-wife Debra as a pawn in what would turn into another excellent feud, the symmetry of this promo is insane.

Let's not forget that from the date The Great One won the WWF Title from Angle, there was only 34 days until WrestleMania 17. To produce a promo of this calibre in such a brief period, as well as make it flow the way it does, fires up a fan for the match perfectly.

The last time the pair met one-one-one in the ring was at WrestleMania 19, this time it was The Rock who was victorious.

Overall, taking away Royal Rumble's and multi-person matches, Austin and Rock have squared of in nine bouts, with Stone Cold winning six, Rock winning one and there being two no contests.

News Now - Sport News