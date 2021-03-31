No Englishman has scored more international goals than Wayne Rooney.

During his 15-year stint as a Three Lions player, the Manchester United legend netted 53 goals, which is four more than any other player.

Rooney's record is going to be a hard one to break, with Harry Kane the only active English footballer who stands a chance of getting anywhere near his tally.

The current Derby County manager is one of the focal points of our XI made up of England's top goal-getters in each position on the pitch.

Rooney is joined by some legendary figures, including a number of his former Three Lions teammates.

Let's take a look at the XI...

GK | Peter Shilton

Games: 125

Goals: 0

Not a single English 'keeper has scored a goal on international duty, so we simply had to opt for the player with the most caps. Apologies...

RB | Phil Neal

Games: 50

Goals: 5

The Liverpool legend loved finding the back of the net from his full-back role. Three of Neal's five goals for England came in just six appearances in 1978.

CB | John Terry

Games: 78

Goals: 6

Terry was a regular scorer for Chelsea and he netted a fair few for England too. Surprisingly, not a single one of his strikes on international duty came at a major tournament.

CB | Jack Charlton

Games: 35

Goals: 6

Part of England's 1966 World Cup winning side, Charlton averaged a goal every 5.8 games for the Three Lions, which is good going for a defender.

LB | Stuart Pearce

Games: 78

Goals: 5

The man nicknamed 'Psycho' was a solid performer for England and he chipped in with the odd goal from left-back. Sadly, Pearce is still best remembered for his penalty miss versus Germany in the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup.

CM | Frank Lampard

Games: 106

Goals: 29

One of the greatest goalscoring midfielders in history and also pretty prolific in an England shirt. Lampard's finest year on international duty came in 2009, when he netted six times in just 10 appearances.

RM | David Beckham

Games: 115

Goals: 17

A true England legend. The set-piece specialist was a fine servant to his country and it was Beckham's penalty that helped the Three Lions beat Argentina 1-0 in the group stage of the 2002 World Cup.

LM | Martin Peters

Games: 67

Goals: 20

Another member of England's class of '66, Peters was the man besides hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst to score in the final against West Germany. A piece of trivia that may come in handy during a pub quiz!

CAM | Bobby Charlton

Games: 105

Goals: 49

One of only four Englishmen to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award. Sir Bobby thrived in an England shirt, scoring six or more goals in five of his 12 years as an international player.

ST | Wayne Rooney

Games: 120

Goals: 53

England's greatest ever goalscorer. Rooney scored in 13 consecutive years for the Three Lions, with his most prolific 12 months coming in 2014, when he struck eight times in 13 appearances.

ST | Gary Lineker

Games: 80

Goals: 48

What a striker Lineker was. The Match of the Day host won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup and the year after that tournament, he scored nine goals in just 11 games. Impressive stuff.

