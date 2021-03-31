WrestleMania really is the grandest stage in all of sports entertainment.

The end goal of any WWE Superstar is to appear in front of a packed-out crowd at 'The Show of Shows' and put on a performance inside the squared circle that will go down in history.

But it's not all about the action inside the ring.

A big part of the WrestleMania pop culture extravaganza is actually the entrances that stars make ahead of their match.

The Undertaker and Triple H are two legends with iconic ring walks and those get even better at WrestleMania.

Music, of course, is a huge factor in the success of entrances.

WWE stars need a tune to get the crowd hyped - or to perhaps get 70,000 chanting 'You Suck!' in unison - Kurt Angle, we're looking at you!

But what is the greatest entrance song we've ever heard in WWE?

That, of course, is all down to personal preference and ahead of WrestleMania 37, NXT UK star Mark Andrews has made his picks.

Check out a video of the high-flyer breaking down some of WWE's top musical moments below:

(Video from WWE)

Andrews also named his 10 top entrance themes as the following:

Christian – Close Your Eyes

Aleister Black – Root of All Evil

Edge – Metalingus

DX Theme – Are you ready?

NXT UK’s Gallus theme

Undisputed Era – Undisputed

NXT UK Theme – Never Say Die

Mark Andrews (Junior) – Fall to Pieces

CM Punk – This Fire Burns

Randy Orton – Voices

Yep, that's a pretty solid list Mark. But we can't believe he's left out some truly iconic themes, like Kurt Angle's 'You Suck' music that we mentioned above.

Still, we'll let him off, but only because Edge's iconic theme has made his list!

(Photo credit: WWE)

WrestleMania 37 airs live on WWE Network on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. Catch Mark Andrews in action on NXT UK, which airs on BT Sport every week.

