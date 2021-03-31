Terence Crawford could be set for one of the biggest fights of his professional career, with a big-money showdown against Manny Pacquiao said to be in the works for this summer.

Pac-Man, seen as one of the greatest boxers there's even been, has shown he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level, becoming the oldest welterweight world champion in history in 2019 at the age of 40.

Now he is set to have his eyes on Crawford's WBO title which he has held since 2017.

Despite Pacquiao's legendary career and vast experience, he'll have his work cut out against Crawford who is currently 37-0 in his career.

Although Crawford holds such an imperious record, there has been criticism over the standard of opponents he faced thus far.

Having already turned down a fight against Vergil Ortiz Jr., he is said to be fully focused on a bout with the Filipino Pacquiao in what would surely be one of his most difficult challenges so far.

Should he get his wish, he will owe a lot to his promoter Bob Arum.

It would be a big feather in the cap for Arum, who also used to represent Pacquiao and has been trying to organise a fight between the two men from the moment they were both his clients.

A clash of two of the finest welterweights to compete in a boxing ring requires a grand showpiece and a lot of cash to make it happen. So where else other than Abu Dhabi?

According to The Athletic, any potential fight would take place in the Middle East on an ESPN PPV, with the site offering the largest fee to host the event.

A provisional date of June 5 has already been put forward by promoters Top Rank, who have allegedly informed ESPN and In-Demand to note the date in their diaries.

Arum is expected to name Crawford's upcoming opponent next week. Many will be waiting to see whether the blockbuster fight with Pac Man is signed and delivered, with Shawn Porter being reported by Boxing News to be a possible backup option for Crawford should the Pacquiao fight fall through.

