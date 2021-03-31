AFC Bournemouth news: Asmir Begovic makes admission about his Cherries future

AFC Bournemouth will be aiming to bounce back from their recent FA Cup defeat to Southampton when they face Middlesbrough on Friday at the Vitality Stadium.

After being sacked by the Smoggies last summer, Cherries manager Jonathan Woodgate now has the chance to get revenge on his former side.

With both clubs pushing for a place in the play-offs this season, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair later this week.

Currently seventh in the second-tier, Bournemouth will leapfrog Reading in the standings if they beat Middlesbrough and Veljko Paunovic's side slip up against Barnsley.

One of the players who is expected to be involved against the Smoggies is Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Since returning from his loan spell at AC Milan last season, the 33-year-old has established himself as Bournemouth's first-choice shot-stopper ahead of Mark Travers and Will Dennis.

However, despite making 36 appearances in the Championship this season, Begovic's current deal with the Cherries is set to expire this summer and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the club.

Making reference to his time in Italy, the Bosnian has hinted that he hasn't ruled out a potential move back to Serie A.

Speaking to Calciomercato.it (as cited by Sport Witness) about his Cherries future, Begovic said: "For now, I'm focused on doing my best with Bournemouth, we'll see what happens next.

"As I said, it's no secret that I would have liked to continue playing for Milan, and I love Italy and Italian football.

"I love Italian football and Serie A is a challenge for every player, so I wouldn't rule out anything.

"Everything is possible."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

An ever-present in Bournemouth's starting eleven this season, Begovic has produced a number of impressive displays which have helped his side maintain their push for a play-off place in the Championship.

As well as averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.80, the shot-stopper has kept 14 clean-sheets which is the fifth-highest total in the second-tier.

Whilst Begovic does take up a considerable chunk of Bournemouth's wage budget due to the fact that he reportedly earns £70,000 per week, Woodgate ought to consider keeping him at the club next season if they achieve promotion to the Premier League in May.

However, when you consider that the Cherries lost £60m during the previous financial year, they may have to part ways with the keeper if he refuses to take a pay cut.

