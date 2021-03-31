Sergio Aguero's departure from the Etihad Stadium represents the end of a watershed period in Manchester City's history.

The news concerning his exit has stimulated plenty of debate about where he ranks among the best strikers in Premier League history.

Aside from that, he continues to be regarded by many as the greatest foreigner that the division has ever seen.

The Argentina international is a special, one-of-a-kind player who will remain etched into the memories of those who had the privilege of witnessing his ball-striking ability in the flesh.

As South Americans go, he's right up there with the best to have graced the Premier League.

But which other players have emerged from one of the most prestigious footballing continents and risen to stardom on English soil?

Aguero's summer exit got the GIVEMESPORT team thinking about some of the great South Americans from years gone by, and with that in mind we've created an all-time Premier League XI made solely of players from South America.

Naturally, Aguero earns a spot here and is unlikely to ever be ousted from his position at the spearhead of the attack.

Take a look at who else makes the cut below.

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Alisson is the player in this side with the second-least number of Premier League appearances (93).

That is a testament to the impact he has made since signing for Liverpool and, despite an uncharacteristic blip in form shortly after the turn of the year, he gets the nod over his compatriot Ederson.

RB: Pablo Zabaleta

The embodiment of the spirit that Argentine players are renowned for: Incredibly diligent, a stoic hard worker, willing to put his body on the line and a selfless team player.

Pablo Zabaleta truly played every game as if it was his last and racked up 303 Premier League appearances - more than any other Argentinian player - during stints with Manchester City and West Ham.

With an incredible capacity to flank the winger on the overlap, Zabaleta established himself as a key figurehead under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini and his never-say-die attitude has immortalised him in City folklore.

CB: Javier Mascherano

Ok, we'll admit it, this is a slightly crafty one.

Javier Mascherano didn't play at centre-back for either West Ham or Liverpool during his stint in the Premier League, but his reinvention at Barcelona alongside Gerard Pique earns him the nod here.

The combative midfielder was slow to adapt to English football following his controversial move from Corinthians and looked destined to fall short of his true potential.

However, Mascherano eventually blossomed into an excellent tenacious holding midfield pivot at Liverpool before moving to Camp Nou, where he won two Champions Leagues and five La Liga titles.

By taking his Liverpool stint and glowing Barcelona career into account, it was impossible to leave him out.

CB: David Luiz

Nobody from Brazil grows up wanting to be a defender, and David Luiz is no exception to the rule.

He's enjoyed an excellent career as a centre-back despite showing little to no interest in wanting to play there.

You can normally find a wild Luiz bulldozing his way through the opposition in and around the penalty area, performing a backheel on the left wing or taking a strike at goal from 30-yards out.

When he's not otherwise engaged in such misdemeanours, Luiz is a first-class defender 95% of the time.

The other 5% comprises of cataclysmic moments of artery-bursting nonchalance.

That he has been able to play 212 Premier League matches for clubs of Chelsea and Arsenal's stature with both a pre-adolescent attention span and almost total disregard for tactical positioning speaks volumes about just how good he actually is.

Whatever your opinion is of Luiz, you can't dispute his uniqueness.

LB: Gabriel Heinze

There wasn't a huge amount of competition at left-back and Gabriel Heinze beat Maynor Figueroa and Mauricio Taricco to a spot here.

Heinze made 52 league appearances for Man United between 2004 and 2007 and his slight preference to play in central defence made him a solid option at full-back rather than a marauding talent.

CDM: Gilberto Silva

Arguably the greatest South American midfielder to grace English football.

Gilberto Silva was the enforcer underpinning Arsenal's success under Arsene Wenger shortly after the turn of the millennium.

Sitting at the base of midfield, Silva was a destructive ball winner with the technical ability to burst forward when opportunities presented themselves.

He made 170 appearances during a six-year stint in north London.

CDM: Fernandinho

What a midfield partnership we have here.

Fernandinho is one of Man City's most respected yet understated stalwarts.

An ultimate professional, Fernandinho has been deployed in just about every midfield and defensive position since moving to the Etihad Stadium in 2013 and always maintained his incredibly high standards wherever he's been deployed.

A master in the art of footballing telepathy, expert retriever of possession and immaculate distributor of the ball, the Brazilian has redefined the defensive midfield role during his storied City career.

RF: Alexis Sanchez

The first entry who isn't of Brazilian or Argentinian descent.

Alexis Sanchez is the only Chilean to have made more than 100 Premier League appearances.

Following such a lengthy and dramatic transfer saga, his move to Man United from Arsenal was painfully underwhelming and left a stain on his reputation that he's struggled to bounce back from.

However, his infectiously tenacious approach to forward play and broad spectrum of attributes made him one of the most feared attackers on the planet at his peak.

Boasting a return of 80 goals and 45 assists in 166 games for the Gunners, Sanchez was a phenomenon during his stint at the Emirates Stadium.

CAM: Philippe Coutinho

Though it's difficult to understand now, there was a good reason why Barcelona paid £142m to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018.

The effusive playmaker was a feast for the eyes in full flow.

Whether he was delicately weaving through pockets of space or crashing the ball home from 25-yards out, Coutinho was one of those players who always seemed to be on the cusp of making something happen - even when all avenues were seemingly closed.

Coutinho's departure from Liverpool was a touch acrimonious and his stagnation since signing for the Blaugrana has damaged his reputation, but no South American central attacking midfielder has made an impact quite like him.

LF: Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez gets the nod over Carlos Tevez in the forward line.

Both players were terriers with plenty of stylistic similarities, but Suarez's relentless consistency and mind-blowing record earn him the call-up here.

Suarez scored 69 goals and provided 39 assists in 110 Premier League outings, which works out marginally shy of a goal contribution every game.

The Uruguayan deserved a league title for his efforts but infamously fell short during the 2013/14 season.

CF: Sergio Aguero

The highest scoring foreign player and scorer of arguably the most iconic goal in Premier League history. Who else?

Aguero is arguably the best South American player that English football has ever seen, and he was the first name on the teamsheet here.

His return of 181 league goals has only been bettered by Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer, while he boasts the division's best minutes-per-goal ratio (108) ahead of Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Take a look at the team in full below:

