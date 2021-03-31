Now we're well aware this is ground we've all gone over many a time - but how did England's Golden Generation end up empty-handed?

The unfortunate truth is many of the Three Lions' great players of the mid-00s rarely brought their club performances to the international stage.

Yet in the Premier League, that era has come to be defined by the brilliance of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard.

Which midfielder was best? That might depend on how highly you value silverware, pure technical ability, or even the ability to step up in big moments.

Rio Ferdinand is the latest pundit to weigh in with his verdict, having played with all three for England, and of course donning the Manchester United jersey far more regularly alongside Scholes.

It's not an easy question to answer. With that in mind, Ferdinand picked different options for who he would pick as a manager and which player he'd buy a ticket to go and watch - as well as the best he played alongside overall.

Ferdinand's verdict

The former United defender told Vibe with Fibe on YouTube:

"If I'm a manager I take Frank [Lampard] because he's going to get me 20 (goals) a year. As a manager I want them to define matches, he's going to get me 20 and probably double-figures in assists."

On Scholes, he added:

"Scholesy was a joke to play with, man. I played with him when he played just in front of me and he just conducted the game. When I first went to United when he played off Ruud van Nistelrroy and he was unplayable, I think he scored 20 odd goals that season. An unbelievable talent, all round.

"Scholesy is hard to keep out, he's probably my favourite player I played with. I used to thank him for letting me be on the same pitch as him - he used to think I was mad, for sure.

"He didn't score as much as Frank, Frank's the most potent out of all of them in terms of goals - none of them can get near Frank. Goals and assists, Frank dwarfs everybody and he was cold as ice in the box."

Lampard scored 211 goals for Chelsea, making him the club's record goalscorer. Quite ludicrous for a midfielder, frankly.

Gerrard's greatness stemmed not only from his pinpoint passes, scorching long-range goals and standout leadership for Liverpool. The skipper was the ultimate clutch player, coming up with so many pivotal moments even when the Reds fell down the Premier League table in some of his later years.

Gerrard 'like Roy of the Rovers'

"Stevie was like Roy of the Rovers," Ferdinand said. "He would just drag a game by the scruff of its neck, in big occasions - Champions League semi-finals, finals, FA Cup finals.

"The problem with Stevie, if he was in a great team then I'd like to see his impact then. In great teams you normally share the load a little bit more.

"In his team it had to be him, the ball had to go to him and it had to be him all the time. So in big teams, better teams that are winning leagues it is a little bit shared out. Yeah we had Ronaldo but we had Rooney and we had Tevez as well.

"If I'm buying a ticket to go to a game, I'm picking Gerrard for those explosive moments that the other two don't have. He changes the whole dynamics of a football match with a tackle or a shot at goal.

"Every training session, he'd do something and you'd go 'woah'. Mad player. If you had him at United, we'd have done all sorts and even more."

