An individual putting their in ring career on the line is something we've seen more often as of late. However, someone putting their post-wrestling role on the line is something you don't see that often.

In a recent interview with the Daily Star, William Regal revealed he told the WWE to fire him if the signing of Sasha Banks didn't work out.

Banks, who is in her sixth reign as a Women's Champion in the company, was a key target for Regal. He said:

“She was the first person I went to bat for to hire, because the people who were doing the job that I do now wouldn’t even give her the time of day.

“I’ve known her since she was 19 and she used to be an extra at Boston. The first day, I was in catering and she came and sat and said ‘do you mind if I ask you some questions about wrestling?’

“I wasn’t doing this job then but in the afternoon at the shows, I’d always be training outside the ring and she’d be one of the ones who would always come and talk."



The Englishman had so much confidence in Bank's potential, that he told the WWE to fire him if it didn't work out:

“When it came to me getting this job… I went to them [about Sasha] and said ‘look, if this doesn’t work out, you can fire me," he said.

So far Regal's suggestion to bring Sasha to the company has paid off, with the 29-year-old being one of the standout women in all of WWE. He praised her for this work, saying:

“To see the way she has come through this, and to see what she’s done [is] incredible.”

Banks has a huge match at WrestleMania 37, defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. This will be The Boss' sixth 'Mania bout and the fifth involving a title on the line.

News Now - Sport News