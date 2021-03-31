Nate Diaz is set to make an historic return to UFC when he takes on Leon Edwards in the co-main event at UFC 262 in May.

It will be an occasion never before seen in UFC , as it will be the first five-round non-title fight to co-main event in the company's history.

It's a telling sign of the popularity of Diaz and the interest that surrounds him that UFC are willing to let him participle in the unprecedented bout.

Especially given that it will be the first time Diaz has stepped inside the Octagon since 2019, when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal in the third-round so it will be interesting to see if he can last the distance after 18 months out of action.

The news of Diaz's comeback was first reported by ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani on Twitter, before Diaz himself confirmed on his social media he'd be helping headline UFC 262 in the Toyota Center, Houston.

The other main event of the night, however, does see a title on the line as Charles Oliveira takes on Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC lightweight championship.

Despite previous holder Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement last October following his victory over Justin Gaethje, the lightweight championship has only recently been up for grabs after Dana White conceded defeat in his efforts to persuade the Russian back.

Following Khabib's announcement, White feels Oliveira v Chandler is the logical fight to decide the new occupant of the lightweight title.

White told The Sports Network:

"Oliveira just came off an incredible win over Tony Ferguson and looked completely dominant against a guy many people thought should have fought Khabib and was the best matchup for Khabib.

"Then Chandler came in here like a tornado and looked damn good in his last fight, so this fight made sense."

News Now - Sport News