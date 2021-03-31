David Beckham is one of the greatest passers of a football in history.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder was the master at playing passes that mere mortals would never even consider attempting.

His collection of defender-humiliating assists is pretty large, but there's one in particular that stands head and shoulders above the rest.

On February 14th, 2006, Beckham delivered an incredible 50-yard cross to setup a goal for Brazilian icon Ronaldo in the second leg of a Copa del Rey tie versus Real Zaragoza.

The ball was played from close to the halfway line and it was inch-perfect, with Ronaldo finishing brilliantly first-time on the volley.

It was work of art from two of Real Madrid's 'Galacticos' and you can watch Beckham's stunning pass in the video below.

That might just be the greatest assist of all time. A bold statement, we know, but it's not exactly an unfair one either.

Ronaldo's goal put Real Madrid 3-0 up on the night and they eventually went on win the match 4-0. However, that wasn't enough to secure progress to the next round, because Los Blancos had lost the first leg 6-1.

That's why the Brazilian ran to put the ball on the centre circle after scoring, rather than celebrate properly.

But who cares about the result these days, eh? It's all about the astonishing pass from Beckham and last year, Ronaldo complimented the Englishman on his unique ability during an Instagram Live session.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

"You were one of the best of all time in the centre, the way you touch the ball, could put the ball wherever you want, and without looking at me the ball would come," R9 said.

"I should thank you for many balls you gave to me. You were amazing."

Beckham really was a special talent and when it comes to passing ability alone, the 45-year-old is in a class of his own.

News Now - Sport News