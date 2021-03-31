Conor McGregor has suggested on Instagram that he may be looking to improve his knockout power for his upcoming fight with Dustin Poirier.

The trilogy bout between the two 32-year-olds is set to be announced for UFC 264 on July 10, five months after the American’s TKO victory over McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257.

The first fight of the trilogy was in 2014 at UFC 178, in a fight the Irishman won by TKO after just 90 seconds.

After posting an image of himself on Instagram after training, McGregor replied to a fan who commented upon the size of his shoulders – implying that the former featherweight and lightweight champion was attempting to add more power to his punches.

“Thank you, sir, good eye!" McGregor said.

"The trapezoid is a truly underappreciated family of muscle. I have been engaging in a trapezoid explosion program for my McGregor FAST app.

"We are almost there... putting it through its tests first and it will be then ready for the public!"

When responding to another fan, McGregor said: “It’s just been plenty of hard work, multiple weight division explorations and dominations, and a sprinkle of competition in different sports.

“Rest assured, I am working incredibly hard for my comeback!”

McGregor appears to feel that an increase in power is the best way to ensure that his comeback bout ends in a win, and the Poirier fight could be confirmed this week after it was originally slated to take place on May 10.

This will be the Irishman’s fourth MMA fight since his professional boxing debut in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the lightweight championship earlier this month, Poirier was set for a title fight but chose to take on McGregor.

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will contest the lightweight title bout in May instead.

