Resident Evil 8 Leaks: Multiplayer Beta Release Date Announced

Resident Evil 8 is almost upon us and it is attracting huge excitement from the loyal fans of the long-running horror series.

Capcom will be treating players to a second teaser in the lead up to their seismic gaming release after bringing out a Playstation 5 exclusive demo - Maiden.

This featured a new antagonist that took the internet by storm, Alcuin Dimistrescu, leaving fans on the edge in terms of what her story is, who has been described as an eight-foot vampire and a tyrant.

Before its release in May, Capcom will give fans the opportunity to trial an entirely new multiplayer game. Unlike Village which was closed and required registration to compete, this one will be available to everyone.

Re:Verse release date

Titled ‘Re:Verse’, it is the upcoming spinoff of the Resident Evil series where players can take control of their favourite main storyline characters such as Chris Redfield, Claire Redfield, Ada Wong and Jill Valentine.

The latest addition to the multiplayer series was revealed earlier this year during Capcom’s Resident Evil Showcase, to recognise the 25th anniversary of the horror franchise.

Capcom announced that the beta will be available on PS4, Windows PC via Steam and Xbox One and can be downloaded as early as 5th April. However, players can only access this for a temporary period which is between 7th April and 11th April.

The only condition that has been set is that a Capcom ID is required to participate in the beta. Also, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers will also have access to Re:Verse. Any players that took part in the closed beta earlier in the year will not need to re-download the game.

Keep up to date with all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News