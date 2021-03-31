Norwich City: Canaries linked with move for Turkish international midfielder

Norwich City will be looking to extend their advantage at the top of the Championship standings on Friday when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

Currently eight points clear of nearest challengers Watford, the Canaries know that a continuation of their superb form will result in an immediate to the Premier League in May.

Whilst Norwich's 10 match-unbeaten run stretches all the way back to the start of February, Preston have failed to win any of their last nine matches and opted to part ways with Alex Neil earlier this month.

Although Canaries manager Daniel Farke will be focused on guiding his side to glory in the second-tier in the coming weeks, he seemingly is already looking at ways to improve his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

According to Turkish news outlet Fotospor, Norwich are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahce midfielder Ozan Tufan this summer.

The 26-year-old, who is also being monitored by Liverpool, has provided 11 direct goal contributions in 31 appearances for the Yellow-Navy Blues this season.

After making a positive start to life at Fenerbahce after joining the club from Bursaspor, Tufan was compared to Yaya Toure by then-boss Vitor Pereira in 2016.

As cited by the Daily Star, Pereira said: "He still has a lot to learn and that is my job but the world will soon have a central midfielder on the level of Yaya Toure on their hands."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Tufan has yet to live up to the comparisons with Toure, there is no reason why he can't follow in the footsteps of the former Ivory Coast international by featuring regularly in the Premier League.

Capped 57 times by Turkey during his career, the midfielder has illustrated that he is more than capable of providing an attacking threat for club and country.

As well as netting nine goals for the national side in recent years, Tufan has earned an impressive WhoScored rating of 7.0 this season in the Super Lig as he has helped Fenerbahce climb up to third in the standings.

Whilst Norwich already have the likes of Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean at their disposal, Tufan could turn out to be the ideal replacement for Oliver Skipp whose loan spell at Carrow Road expires this summer.

Furthermore, when you consider that the former Bursaspor man is capable of playing on the right-hand side of defence and midfield as well as in a central position, he could offer the Canaries a great deal of versatility if they opt to splash the cash on him.

