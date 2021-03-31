Leicester City's summer transfer priorities revealed

Leicester City's main priority this summer is keeping their biggest talents at the club and strengthening their options where possible.

What's the latest on Leicester's summer transfer plans?

Discussing the upcoming transfer window, The Athletic's Rob Tanner has reported that Leicester's top priority is keeping their most important players at the club, while giving Brendan Rodgers more options to work with.

How would that differ from previous summers?

Following their historic Premier League title triumph, Leicester have ultimately sold one of their key players each season.

In successive years, the club have sold N'Golo Kante, Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez, Harry Maguire, and, most recently, Ben Chilwell.

However, it appears the club are determined not to let that happen this time around.

Which players could Premier League rivals try to sign?

With the club sitting third in the English top-flight, Leicester have had an incredible season and a handful of rival clubs may look to poach some of the Foxes' key men.

Despite struggling with various injuries this season, James Maddison has been a stand-out performer and has recorded 13 goal contributions across 23 appearances, according to WhoScored.

Youri Tielemans has also been at the beating heart of this Foxes midfield and has only two years remaining on his deal at the King Power Stadium.

Jame Vardy is in an identical situation and has been on fire for Leicester this year, as he has been involved in 19 goals across 23 appearances.

Then there's Harvey Barnes. With nine goals this season, the 23-year-old appears to be coming into his own.

In addition to this, the contracts of Kasper Schmeichel, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, and Caglar Soyuncu are all due to expire in 2023 - rival clubs may sense an opportunity to prize them away from the King Power Stadium.

Could Leicester be forced into selling again?

Competing for Champions League football and just a point behind Manchester United in second, the club are in a very healthy position regarding performances on the pitch.

However, one area of concern is the club's finances. At the end of May 2020, Leicester recorded a financial loss of £67m in what has been a difficult year for many football clubs. They may well end up selling one of their prize assets to help level the books.

As previously mentioned, the other potential issue is contract situations. If Leicester receive a good offer for a player who is reluctant to extend their deal beyond 24 months, they may have little choice but to accept it.

Who will Leicester look to sign?

Leicester are searching for a long-term replacement for Vardy. Although the striker has been a fantastic servant for the Foxes, he's already 34 years old.

In addition to this, the club are looking for somebody to succeed club icon Wes Morgan, who is expected to progress into a non-playing role next season, and a new goalkeeper.

1 of 15 Who is this former Leicester player? Tom Lawrence Molla Wague Gary Mills James Pearson

Which of those is the most crucial?

Finding an eventual successor to Vardy has to be at the top of the list. He's such a unique striker that it's hard to see how Leicester can find a direct replacement - someone who not only offers the same speed on the counter-attack but also the aggression to hunt down defenders and the level of experience he now possesses.

It may well prove to be the case that Vardy is in a sense irreplaceable and other elements of Leicester's starting XI will need to change over time to compensate for his eventual absence.

Nonetheless, now seemingly heading into the twilight of his career, Leicester have an opportunity to attempt some form of transition and experiment with alternative strikers while having Vardy as their safety net.

The sooner that process begins the better - Leicester won't have too many seasons left with Vardy still around.

News Now - Sport News