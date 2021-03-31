Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend then they host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.

After producing a stunning comeback to earn a 3-3 draw in their clash with West Ham United before the international break, the Gunners could move to within a point of Everton in the top-flight standings on Saturday.

Whilst Arsenal are no longer in contention for domestic honours, a victory over Liverpool could provide them with some much-needed momentum heading into their Europa League Quarter-final showdown with Slavia Prague.

Mikel Arteta's side's chances of ending the season with silverware throws up an interesting debate - do great designs, like the Gunners away shirt this season, make for great kits, or great achievements?

Over the years, it is fair to say that the Gunners have produced some iconic kits which were worn during periods of success as well as failure for the London-based outfit.

But how many stick in your memory and are kits from glorious campaigns easier to remember than those from seasons you'd rather forget?

Perhaps our Arsenal quiz can shed some light on that as we take a look at 15 shirts from various seasons which will unquestionably test the knowledge of the club's supporters.

Do you reckon that you will be able to get full marks?

Have a go below!

1 of 15 In which season did Arsenal wear this kit? 2010/11 2012/13 2019/20 1998/99

