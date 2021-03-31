England have crashed out of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Despite boasting a squad stacked with Premier League talent, the Young Lions have once again slumped to disappointment at a major tournament by bowing out of the group stages.

And it transpired under heartbreaking circumstances with England coming within a few minutes of the knockout stages when they led Croatia 2-0 at the 90-minute mark on Wednesday night.

England eliminated by wonder goal

However, on the back of defeats to Switzerland and Portugal in their opening two games, England were acutely aware that another goal for Croatia would be enough to send them packing.

And that's exactly what happened just a few seconds into stoppage time with Domagoj Bradarić scoring an absolute wonder goal from the edge of the penalty area.

There could have been ten Aaron Ramsdales between the sticks for England and there still wouldn't have been a chance in the hell that Bradarić's strike would have nestled anywhere but the net.

As such, there was clear heartbreak amongst the England U21 players who slumped to the ground moments before having their disappointment compounded by the final whistle.

Curtis Jones livid at FT

However, while England's fate might have been sealed by the referee's signal, the narrative of the game was by no means concluded by the end of play with tempers flaring on the pitch.

And although there were more than a few England players venting their frustrations as Croatia celebrated, Curtis Jones looked by far the most incensed at the Bonifika Stadium.

That's because the Liverpool starlet - who brilliantly scored England's second goal on the night - was seen being held back by England staff after confronting a Croatian player.

Worrying scenes at FT

At the time of writing, the cause of the scuffle remains unknown and claims that Jones picked up a second yellow card for the incident are unconfirmed.

But it's clear that something angered the 20-year-old because he appeared to be hellbent on going over to the Croatia players even when his staff and colleagues were trying to stop him.

However, while we await further information on the fracas, we can't escape the fact that England's exit is the latest disappointment from a Young Lions team that should be achieving so much more.

Besides, consecutive group stage exits falls miles short of expectations surrounding England's future - and raises serious questions about Aidy Boothroyd's suitability in the role.

Where the Young Lions go from here remains to be seen but something's got to give when England can't turn their vast riches of talent into the results by which the entire sport is judged.

