Tottenham transfers: No Southampton contract talks for Jannik Vestergaard

At his best, Jose Mourinho was a man capable of building water-tight defences.

Indeed, his Chelsea side of 2004/05 still hold the record for fewest goals conceded over the course of a Premier League season and there have at least been signs the Portuguese still has a tactical masterclass in him.

November's win over Manchester City was dripping with Mourinho's trademark counter-attacking style, although there have been defensive problems by and large for Spurs.

Who have Spurs been linked with?

To that end, they've been linked with a move for Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton and insight shared by The Athletic could certainly be of interest.

With Spurs reportedly believing they could land another bargain after having signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the year of his deal on the south coast last season, the fact that there have been no talks between the Saints and Vestergaard over a new contract should be promising.

What has Vestergaard said about the reported interest?

Reacting to the transfer reports, Vestergaard revealed he was flattered by the apparent interest.

‘I can only say that of course it’s always a pat on the back with stories of interest from other big clubs,’ Vestergaard told Tipsbladet (via The Metro) earlier this month.

Would he offer any improvement on Tottenham's current defenders?

The defence is believed to be an area Mourinho is looking to strengthen and some of Vestergaard's attributes would appear to suggest he's capable of making an impact in North London.

According to WhoScored data, the Danish international wins 3.6 aerial duels per game on average, more than anyone at Tottenham and his 3.9 long balls over the same period would see him rank as the third-highest member of Spurs' outfield squad for that metric.

Given Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier lead the way on that front, being able to send the ball upfield quickly is clearly something Mourinho values, perhaps explaining the interest in Vestergaard.

