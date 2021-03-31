Liverpool target Jeremy Doku in stunning form for Belgium

Liverpool have made some excellent signings under Jurgen Klopp.

In recent years, the club have brought in players approaching their peak such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, who have helped take the side to domestic and European glory.

However, they are also adept at spotting young talent coming through. That was certainly the case with Belgian winger Jeremy Doku.

The youngster has recently revealed that Liverpool tried to sign him three years ago, when he was only 15. Klopp was so desperate to get the deal done, that he enlisted the help of Sadio Mane, Steven Gerrard and Georginio Wijnaldum to convince Doku to move to Anfield.

Their efforts were to no avail, as Doku opted to stay at Anderlecht at the time. Yet his latest display provides further evidence that Klopp was right to try to get the teenager over to Merseyside.

Doku was in sensational form for Belgium on Tuesday night. As per WhoScored, he scored once and provided two assists in the team's 8-0 thrashing of Belarus. He was rewarded for his efforts with a perfect match rating of 10.

While Belarus may not be the most challenging of opposition, this was just his third start for the national team, and his significant impact suggests that he has a bright future ahead of him.

His performance was not a one-off either. Now playing at Rennes, he has completed 75 successful dribbles in Ligue 1 this season. That puts him above Liverpool's front three in this category - Mane is the best of the bunch, but has only managed 69 successful dribbles in the Premier League.

Indeed, Liverpool could have done with Doku's direct approach this term. The Reds have looked hesitant in the final third in 2021, and have only scored once in their seven top-flight home matches since the turn of the year.

Having someone like Doku could have given the side an added dimension during their difficult moments during the campaign.

The 18-year-old is now producing the goods, and has shown that Klopp's instincts in the transfer market are as strong as ever.

