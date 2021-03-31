Man United want teenager who's made more tackles than Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are interested in signing French teenager Eduardo Camavinga this summer, as reported by AS.

What is the latest transfer news involving Camavinga?

The 18-year-old is being monitored by a number of major European clubs, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG all keen on the youngster.

Camavinga is believed to prefer a move to Real, as long as his fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane remains in charge at the club.

Currently, Zidane's future isn't exactly clear.

Real Madrid are off the pace in La Liga and were eliminated early from the Copa del Rey, while the Bernabeu boss has been suspiciously coy about seeing out his contract.

How much is Camavinga worth and when does his contract expire?

The rising star is valued at £54m by Transfermarkt.

However, he only has one year left on his contract at Rennes, suggesting that the French club may be willing to accept a lower fee rather than running the risk of losing Camavinga for free in 2022.

What are Camavinga's stats this season?

Camavinga has featured in 28 Ligue 1 matches this term, as well as appearing in four games in the group stage of the Champions League. He has registered three goal contributions in those fixtures.

According to WhoScored, the all-action midfielder has made a remarkable 78 tackles in the league in 2020/21 - this puts him ahead of United's leading tackler, Aaron Wan-Bissaka (77).

Camavinga is also good with the ball at his feet, having successfully completed 30 dribbles in France's top division this year. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the only United players who have managed more.

What has Deschamps said about Camavinga?

France manager Didier Deschamps believes that Camavinga is already able to compete for a spot in the national team despite his tender age.

Speaking last October after Camavinga had made his international debut, as quoted by Football Inside, Deschamps explained: "He is a very young player with a lot of great skills and huge talent.

“I already selected him last month, I think he is good enough and that’s why he plays. He needs to show his skills on the pitch, even if we should not ask too much either. He is here. We all know the huge competition we have in the midfield but it’s not the others and him, it’s totally him among the others. I will need to make some choices.”

Could Camavinga replace Nemanja Matic?

Nemanja Matic still has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford but has only started four league matches since the turn of the year. It seems that he may be better off looking for regular first-team football elsewhere in the summer.

This could mean that Camavinga can come in and take his place. The holding midfielder is 14 years younger than Matic, so certainly has time on his side to develop his skill set.

And if he does progress well at Old Trafford, he could quickly go on to overtake another United midfielder in the pecking order - Fred.

The Brazilian has recently received support from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his error in the team's FA Cup defeat to Leicester.

Yet this was not the only time that Fred has made a mistake in a big game this season. He was also sent off against PSG in the Champions League in December. United crashed out of the competition the following week with Fred unavailable due to suspension.

The Red Devils need to find a consistent performer in midfield and in time, Camavinga could become that player for them.

