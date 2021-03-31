Liverpool latest: A number of departures expected in summer rebuild

There will likely be more outgoings than incomings for Liverpool this summer as they look to move on some of their deadwood, according to The Mirror.

Who's leaving and why?

The report reveals that the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Harry Wison, Divock Origi, Adrian, Marko Grujic and Sheyi Ojo could be sold while Georginio Wijnaldum's contract is set to expire at Anfield.

Indeed, Shaqiri and Wilson could be replaced by returning loanees in Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot while Origi has fallen further down the pecking order. There is reportedly a hope that Porto will look to make Grujic's loan a permanent deal in the summer while Adrian is unlikely to be offered a new deal after seeing Caoimhín Kelleher emerge as an option to back-up Alisson Becker.

Is it necessary?

After so long together as largely the same group, a slight change in personnel may help Jurgen Klopp rebuild his fallen title winners. Although none of the names mentioned are first-team stalwarts aside from Wijnaldum, being able to call on an emerging Elliot and a potentially rejuvenated Minamino could help pad out the squad somewhat.

With the likes of The Athletic's James Pearce calling for the club to sign a new striker to cover and compete with Roberto Firmino, selling a number of players or simply getting them off the wage bill could help raise funds to make key additions in that manner.

Origi, after all, was criticised by Pearce during the November loss to Atalanta n the Champions League and has been handed only 181 minutes of league action all season, so it's not hard to suggest Liverpool could realistically look for someone capable of doing more to offer Klopp options.

Has Klopp rebuilt before?

While the situations are different of course, Klopp does look like the perfect kind of manager to rebuild squads.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, many of his key players were prised away by European super clubs and, even after losing the previously important Nuri Sahin to Real Madrid, they retained their Bundesliga title in the 2011/12 season.

