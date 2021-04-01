Man Utd news: Edinson Cavani talks could be halted

Talks between Edinson Cavani and Manchester United over a potential new contract are likely to be put on the backburner after the international break, according to The Mirror.

The story so far

While there is an option to extend the veteran striker's stay at Old Trafford, Cavani has been heavily linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

With the player's father admitting his son wasn't happy in England, the Uruguayan is said to have met with new director of football John Murtough and Ed Woodward on Tuesday in order to thrash out his future.

Just how good has Cavani been?

It has been a fairly stop-start campaign for the 34-year-old after a series of niggling injuries and a ban from the FA, though he has proven his worth.

Only Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have bettered his tally of six league goals so far and, impressively, he takes far fewer shots per game than those two teammates (1.4 to 2.2 and 3.1 respectively, according to WhoScored).

According to FBREF data, he also has the highest goals per shot on target percentage (0.60) of any United forward.

What has Dwight Yorke said about him?

Back in January, ex-United striker Dwight Yorke praised the former PSG and Napoli marksman, saying he was 'totally different' to the club's other options up front.

"What I like about Cavani is he is totally different to the rest of the players. His movement is outstanding and he is a seasoned campaigner," he said to Sky Sports (via Pundit Arena).

"Although he hasn’t played in our league, that hasn’t deterred him and he wants to prove that he can play at this level even at this stage.

“When you have that combination and that type of player, you are always going to bring along the younger players and they seem to have taken to him.

“It was a great masterstroke from Ole by bringing him in.”

Do United need him to stay?

Although United have largely managed to have a reasonably successful season without being able to call on Cavani too often, this is still a man part of the goalscoring elite.

Indeed, since his debut for Palermo in 2007, only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored more in Europe's top five leagues and it would surely cost millions to try and replace that kind of prowess this summer.

