Sergio Aguero has drawn the curtains on one of the greatest Premier League careers of all time.

Well, that's assuming you don't believe the wild suggestions that Manchester United could make a move for the Manchester City legend but that aside, I think it's a pretty safe assumption to make.

And we say that because the Citizens confirmed earlier this week that Aguero would be leaving the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in the summer, ending his lucrative ten-year stay.

Aguero announces his exit

Aguero endeared himself to the sky blue side of Manchester as their all-time record goalscorer and will be immortalised in the form of a statue along with Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Now, it goes without saying that the 2020/21 season is by no means over and there is still time for Aguero to leave a few more memories for the Etihad faithful to remember him by.

Besides, not only can Aguero extend his lead as City's greatest ever goalscorer, but he can usurp United hero Andy Cole for the third-most goals in the history of the Premier League.

Celebrating Aguero

Nevertheless, you'll forgive us for thinking that Aguero's impending exit is the perfect opportunity for us to look back on some of the moments that made him such an icon in English football.

And considering you're probably hearing Martin Tyler scream: "AGUEROOOOOOO!!!" in your sleep by this point, we wanted to reminisce on some of the quirkier memories that fans will hold onto.

And some of the more technologically au fait supporters out there will be acutely aware that Aguero has turned to Twitch streaming in recent years, leading to some amusing content and insight.

However, of all the entertaining moments that Aguero has produced from the comfort of his own home, we're inclined to think that his reaction to the worst tackles of his career takes the cake.

Aguero reacts to his worst tackles

Besides, while Aguero might not be the most aggressive footballer in the world, we'd be lying if we said he was the master of the slide tackle - and he's produced some, well, terrible fouls in his time.

Therefore, as you can probably imagine, Aguero looking back on wiping out David Luiz, making Bastian Schweinsteiger bleed and clashing with Callum Chambers makes for quite the watch.

And fear not, because the beauty of YouTube means you don't have to spend ten years scrolling through Twitch feeds to check out the hilarious montage, which you can see down below:

You love to see it. Can you imagine if Sergio Ramos made a video like that!?

Aguero's clashes with David Luiz

"It got messy. I got mad. I got in a huff," Aguero remarked when reacting to his red card tackle on David Luiz against Chelsea in 2016, according to the Daily Mail.

"I get a lot of kicks. And well, I already knew. 'You can leave' he (the referee) said. I can't protest. That is from the hood. Those are neighbourhood tackles. And I got up as if nothing had happened."

No kidding, Sergio, but as the video makes very clear, the City legend had more than a few tangles with Luiz over the years and his tackle on the former Chelsea man in 2013 was arguably worse.

"He got me mad here but the images are not good," Aguero recalled. "Yeah, he elbowed me and he was provoking me but that's just football,' he added. 'If you provoke me, I might hit you. It's no big deal. For me, it's all good.

Well, it goes to show that there are some pretty irrefutable truths about Aguero: he knows where the back of the net is and you certainly can't fault him for honesty. We're going to miss you, Sergio.

