Tottenham transfers: Club yet to talk to Benfica about Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham are yet to speak to Benfica about the prospect of making Carlos Vinicius' loan a permanent deal, according to A Bola via Sport Witness.

How much is Vinicius worth?

Upon signing for Spurs in October, Alasdair Gold revealed that Tottenham had agreed a one-year loan with the option of a £36m permanent deal at the end of this season.

However, while the Brazilian striker has managed to score ten goals in twenty-one appearances across all competitions, he has started only two Premier League games and has never truly been handed a sustained run in the side.

Indeed, while he did play in all three of Spurs' FA Cup games and all but one of their Europa League ties, the 26-year-old's longest run in the league team was a set of three substitute appearances in January.

As a result, The Daily Mail recently suggested Spurs would only be willing to pay £18m.

How has he performed?

Considering his lack of genuine involvement, it's hard to gauge exactly where Vinicius is at in this Spurs side.

While six goals in the Europa League is a good return, the quality of teams such as Ludogorets, Royal Antwerp and Wolfsberger is certainly up for debate when trying to judge what he's been doing in a Premier League context.

He did manage to score against Aston Villa before the international break, however, and has at least afforded Harry Kane some rest during the most congested campaign in living memory.

What has Paul Robinson said about Vinicius?

Speaking to Football Insider recently, former Spurs and England star Paul Robinson did suggest that Jose Mourinho didn't look like he trusted the player.

“I know they were overrun in midfield but you’re then taking away that threat and that goal-scoring ability, by not replacing him with Vinicius," he said following the loss to Liverpool last month.

"I do think that was a really strange decision by Jose Mourinho.

“It just shows that he doesn’t trust him because if he did it would be a like-for-like, wouldn’t it? Harry Kane off, the more sensible option there, or the more common one, would be okay striker off, striker on and it didn’t happen like that."

What happens now?

As it stands, it doesn't look as if Spurs will be in a position to pay the fee they originally agreed for a man who doesn't play in the Premier League all too often.

Still, he has at least been an improvement on the likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente in terms of backing Kane up so perhaps a deal could be done if Tottenham can reduce the price.

At this stage, however, his future is up in the air.

