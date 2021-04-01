Less than a week ago, Gary Lineker called for a FIFA rule change whilst watching England dismantle San Marino.

“Surely we’ve reached the stage where the lowest ranked nations should play amongst themselves to qualify for the right to play at this level. It’s become absurd,” he wrote.

He added: “It’s not condescending and sneering. It works brilliantly in the FA Cup. It would actually be more meaningful to make it through to this stage. Just getting battered constantly must be soul destroying.”

A lot of football fans agreed with Lineker after sitting through England’s comfortable 5-0 victory.

If Lineker got his way, Germany wouldn’t have been taking on a nation ranked 65th in the world on Wednesday - North Macedonia.

If Lineker got his way, we wouldn’t have witness Germany losing their 35-game unbeaten run in World Cup qualifying, stretching back to their 5-1 defeat by England in 2001.

If Lineker got his way, we wouldn’t have witnessed Timo Werner’s incredible miss. Okay, we probably still would have done but it just would have come against different opposition…

With the scores level at 1-1 with 10 minutes remaining, Ilkay Gundogan put the ball on the plate for Werner with the goal gaping. However, the Chelsea forward somehow managed to scuff the ball wide.

Nobody could believe it - and that includes North Macedonia defender, Visar Musliu.

Musliu is going viral for his reaction as he put his hands on his head in disbelief.

Yeah, you and us both, Visar.

The miss was somehow made even worse as, just minutes later, North Macedonia retook the lead and help out for a famous 2-1 victory.

No matter who you support, you’ve got to feel a bit sorry for Werner following his horror miss. He’s clearly suffering a confidence crisis right now and this moment will do absolutely nothing to help that.

