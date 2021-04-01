Leeds' plan for in-demand goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Leeds plan to offer their goalkeeper Illan Meslier an improved contract, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Meslier?

The 21-year-old has been linked with French champions PSG in recent days, while West Ham are also mentioned as admirers.

However, Leeds do not wish to sell Meslier and are keen to get the youngster to commit to a long-term contract.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is described as a keen admirer and sees Meslier as having massive potential.

How much is Meslier worth and when does his contract expire?

Meslier is currently worth £15.3m, according to Transfermarkt - this is his highest value so far in his career.

The shot-stopper has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road and that 24-month milestone is usually when clubs need to consider selling or thrashing out a new deal.

What are Meslier's stats this season?

In his maiden campaign in the Premier League, Meslier has already broken a long-standing record.

Last month, he kept his eighth top-flight clean sheet to go past Joe Hart's mark from 2007/08 for most shut-outs in a single season by a goalkeeper under the age of 21.

He has since kept another clean sheet, albeit after his 21st birthday, during a 0-0 draw with Chelsea where he received a match rating of 8.58 from WhoScored.

What has Darren Bent said about Meslier?

Former Tottenham forward Darren Bent has been impressed by Meslier this year. After initially having doubts about the young goalkeeper, Bent told Football Insider in October that he had been won over by the way that Meslier had improved in such a short space of time.

Bent said: “The very first game against Liverpool when he was trying to play it out from the back, I saw him kick the ball out of play a couple of times and I questioned it.

“But honestly since then some of the saves he’s been making, how comfortable he has been on the ball even when maybe the one before he hasn’t found his target.

“The way he distributes that football, how commanding he is, the way he plays with his feet, some of the saves he’s been making.

“I think he’s been absolutely superb."

Should Meslier stay at Leeds?

The temptation for Meslier to join PSG is understandable. They are currently top of Ligue 1, and made the Champions League final last year.

Yet Meslier should consider whether he will actually be a regular starter for them if he returns to his homeland. According to FBref, the Leeds goalkeeper has a similar save percentage to PSG's current number one, Keylor Navas - Meslier 75% to Navas' 74.7%.

However, Navas holds a clear advantage when it comes to experience. At 34, the Costa Rican is a seasoned professional, and has spent his last seven seasons at Real Madrid and PSG.

During this time, he has won the Champions League three times and made 55 appearances in the competition. By comparison, Meslier is yet to feature in the tournament.

Given his relative lack of experience, it seems unlikely that Meslier will immediately displace Navas if he does move to PSG this summer.

With this in mind, he would benefit from remaining at Leeds for at least another year to gain more playing time rather than sitting on the bench and seeing his career potentially stagnate at PSG.

